Watch: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani celebrate their grandchildren Aadiya, Krishna's first birthday, video surfaces

The first glimpses of the twins emerged as they arrived at their grand birthday bash, escorted by their doting grandparents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Celebrations filled the air as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's adorable twins, Krishna and Aadiya, geared up to mark their first birthday in style. The Ambani household transformed into a vibrant County fair-themed extravaganza to commemorate this special milestone, setting the stage for a joyous gathering of family and friends.

Amid the anticipation, the first glimpses of the twins emerged as they arrived at their grand birthday bash, escorted by their doting grandparents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The charming duo stole hearts effortlessly, radiating sheer cuteness in their casual yet chic attire.

Take a look

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren Aadiya And Krishna The twins of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal are celebrating their first birthday today. pic.twitter.com/q9Zf6eaKpB November 18, 2023

Krishna, in a charming ensemble of a white t-shirt paired with blue shorts and snazzy black shoes, exuded an infectious charm. Meanwhile, Aadiya, adorned in a delightful blue frock, white socks, and black shoes, sported adorable piggytails that elevated her cuteness to new heights.

Nita Ambani, ever elegant, graced the occasion in a striking purple-hued outfit, complemented by dazzling diamond earrings, adding a touch of grace to the festive affair. As the paparazzi captured these precious moments, Aadiya's curious gaze and Krishna's radiant smile resonated with pure innocence, capturing hearts beyond the lens.