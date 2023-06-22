Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta's expensive and luxurious jewellery collection, a close look

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta

The Ambani family is one of the richest families in India. Mukesh Ambani, the patriarch, is the chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest conglomerate. With so much wealth and luxury on their hands, it is a must that the women of the Ambani family namely Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, have access to and own some of the most expensive and luxurious jewellery pieces in the world.

Valued in billions of dollars, their jewellery collection includes a range of exquisite and unique pieces, highlighting the family’s affinity for luxury and extravagance.

Today, let us take a look at we take a look at Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta's expensive jewellery collection.

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is known for her luxurious and stand-out choice in jewellery. Nita Ambani's collection is expensive but also features some rare pieces which are one of a kind in the world.

One of her most iconic pieces is a diamond necklace, which she wore to her daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal. The necklace has a stunning 12-carat heart-shaped diamond, which is surrounded by smaller diamonds. It is said to be worth millions of dollars.

Another mind-blowing piece that Nita Ambani owns is a diamond bracelet that she was spotted wearing at a Mumbai event. Nita Ambani also owns several traditional Indian jewellery pieces with intricate designs and vibrant colours.

Nita Ambani owns a polki necklace which is made up of uncut diamonds set in gold. Nita Ambani's jewellery collection is proof of her impeccable taste. All the pieces are of traditional value as they will be passed down to the family.

Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta was born into a family of diamond merchants and her unique jewellery collection is proof of that. Shloka Mehta was reported to possess L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace gifted to her by Nita Ambani, the world's most expensive necklace.

Shloka Mehta’s expensive and stunning ‘raanihaar’, the extravagant necklace which contained massive diamonds and emeralds, the size of small gold balls. According to reports, the wedding necklace of Shloka Mehta cost over Rs 3 crore.

Apart from that, Shloka Ambani owns various classic designs to contemporary pieces and makes sure to accessorise with style and sophistication.

Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, like her mom, has a luxurious jewellery collection to die for.

Isha Ambani wore a bespoke diamond necklace during the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). While the exact price of this necklace is not known, jewellery and diamond experts have estimated that Isha Ambani’s bespoke diamond necklace is worth around USD 20 million, which comes out to over Rs 165 crore!

Isha Ambani’s necklace is unique because it contains large uncut diamonds, all arranged in a beautiful and intricate pattern. Isha Ambani has many such intricate necklaces, one of which is a stunning gold and emerald rani haar, which she wore on her wedding day

All in all, Isha Ambani’s jewellery collection is a combination of traditional and contemporary designs.