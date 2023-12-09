Headlines



Nita Ambani dons Chanel bag at WPL auction, know its price, other details

Nita Ambani was sighted at the Tata Women's Premier League auctions on Saturday. The diva is shown arriving in style in photos and videos from the event. Nita dressed down by wearing jeans and a bright blue shirt for the auction ceremony. Nita accessorised her look with a coral-colored blazer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

A globally known businesswoman, Nita Ambani enjoys immense popularity. Through her endearing demeanour, she has inscribed her name in the hearts of millions. Nita is not just a focused woman in her profession, but she also has an impeccable sense of style.

Nita Ambani was sighted at the Tata Women's Premier League auctions on Saturday. The diva is shown arriving in style in photos and videos from the event. Nita dressed down by wearing jeans and a bright blue shirt for the auction ceremony. Nita accessorised her look with a coral-colored blazer bearing the Mumbai Indians' insignia and branded handbag costing around Rs 2.9 lakh.

Nita accessorised her ensemble with a striking ring, a watch, and a set of stud earrings. She chose a natural makeup look to enhance her ensemble. Nita's glossy lips, dewy base, flushed cheeks, emphasised cheekbones, sparkly eyeshadow, mascara-dense lashes, and well-defined eyebrows all worked nicely together to complete her boss-lady appearance.

When it comes to Nita's purse, she was seen wearing a shimmering handbag with pink hues and chain details on the straps. It was reported Nita's handbag is from the well-known Chanel brand. The expensive bag costs $3,550 USD, which is equivalent to Rs. 2,96,177.74 in Indian rupees, according to Rebag.com.

Everybody is always impressed by Nita Ambani's stylish remarks. For instance, she wore a purple lace midi dress to her daughter Isha Ambani's twins' first birthday celebration, Krishna and Aadiya. She accessorised her ensemble with heels, a dewy makeup, a bun hairstyle, earrings, and a watch. Multiple media reports stated that her attire was from the well-known Dolce and Gabbana brand and cost Rs. 1,82,648.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mumbai Indi

 

