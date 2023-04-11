Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday party in 2013 cost Rs 220 crore: AR Rahman performance, 32 chartered planes and more

Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday party cost Rs 220 crore (File photo)

Rajasthani cities and towns are emerging as the next trendy destination for weddings and lavish parties, but what you may not know is that the Ambani family became the trendsetter, by celebrating Nita Ambani’s lavish 50th birthday in a top-notch resort in Jodhpur.

Mukesh Ambani’s wife and noted social worker Nita Ambani celebrated her 50th birthday with style and luxury, jetting off to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and booking the lavish and ultra-expensive Umaid Bhavan Palace for the two-day soiree.

Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday bash was on November 1, 2013, and was celebrated in Jodhpur. It consisted of around 250 guests, who were flown to the lavish resort through 32 chartered flights owned by the Reliance group, costing crores in transportation.

The total cost of Nita Ambani’s birthday party was USD 30 million, which came out to be around Rs 220 crore at the time. Most of the money was used to book the venue, accommodate the guests, and a few more lavish and stunning details of her birthday.

Apart from the chartered flight, Nita Ambani’s 50th birthday party started with a Dhanteras puja on November 1, with stunning sparkly lights spelling out the birthday girl’s name. Further, a light show was also organized to form Dhirubhai Ambani’s face in the sky.

The 240+ guest list featured many business families and celebrities like Mittals, Mahindras, Birlas, Godrejs, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rani Mukherjee, as well as the entire Mumbai Indians IPL team.

The two-day celebrations featured performances from Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman, as well as a special performance by Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. A special team was flown in from Singapore for the Dhirubhai Ambani light effects.

Further, flowers for the event were ordered from Thailand and kid-friendly rides were brought in from London to provide entertainment to all ages. Nita Ambani’s birthday celebrations were nothing short of a royal affair.

