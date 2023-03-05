From avoiding caffeine, painkillers to drinking herbal tea, nimbu pani: Here are 8 tips to avoid Holi bhang hangover

Here are 8 tips to avoid Holi bhang hangover

Holi, as we all know is a celebration of colour, happiness and love and is celebrated by Hindus all throughout the world. It’s a time when folks get together to rejoice in the triumph of good over evil and the start of spring. Consuming bhang, a cannabis-infused beverage thought to offer therapeutic benefits and heighten the celebratory spirit, is one of the most well-known components of Holi. Bhang use, however, can cause a hangover the next day, which can be very uncomfortable.

Holi celebrations have already started since its the weekend so, here are some tips that can help you get over your bhang hangover:

1. Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine: These substances might exacerbate a hangover after bhang. Dehydration brought on by caffeine and cognitive impairment from alcohol is both possible side effects. So, it is advised to stay away from these drinks until you feel better.

2. Hydrate: The most crucial thing you can do to get over a bhang hangover is to drink lots of water. Dehydration brought on by bhang might make hangover symptoms worse. Rehydrating your body and eliminating toxins from your system are both made easier by drinking water.

3. Avoid painkillers: The best course of action is to avoid taking a painkiller. To relieve a headache brought on by drinking, people frequently take an aspirin or a disprin. If you have a medical condition, taking a painkiller may actually make things worse.

4. Take lemon water or nimbu pani: This refreshing drink is a great source of vitamin C and antioxidants that fight free radical production.

5. Drink herbal tea: Drinking a cup of herbal tea, like rose or jasmine, can help relieve headaches brought on by bhang overdoses. Herbal tea is calming, contains very little caffeine, is high in antioxidants, and is effective in reducing the negative effects of bhang.

6. Don’t keep your stomach empty: Have a nutritious meal to help your body replace any nutrients that may have been lost as a result of bhang use. Eat more foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins that are high in vitamins and minerals.

7. Take a warm bath: A warm shower might assist to calm your nerves and relax your muscles. It may also assist in reducing any headaches, aches and pains that come with a hangover from bhang.

8. Get some rest and relax: It's crucial to get lots of sleep to aid in your body's recovery from a bhang hangover. Take the day off if you can so you can unwind at home. Your body will get a chance to rest and recharge as a result.