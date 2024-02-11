Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Ambani channels 'Desi Barbie' in Manish Malhotra's pink ombre chiffon saree

Shloka paired the saree with a chic light pink blouse, featuring floral thread work, ruffled cuffs, and a fitted silhouette.

Manish Malhotra, the renowned fashion designer, recently shared captivating images of Shloka Mehta Ambani on Instagram. Shloka, wife of Akash Ambani, looked resplendent in a pink saree from Malhotra’s collection. The saree featured a beautiful ombré effect blending shades of Rani pink and blush pink, adorned with intricate floral patterns and delicate lace borders in mauve hues. Shimmering sequin embellishments added to its allure.

Shloka paired the saree with a chic light pink blouse, featuring floral thread work, ruffled cuffs, and a fitted silhouette. Her choice of accessories included delicate dangling earrings, statement rings, and elegant high heels. Her makeup was carefully curated, with bold black eyeliner, shimmery pink eyeshadow, blush, and a glossy pink lip shade. Her hairstyle, a center-parted half-up, half-down with soft curls, perfectly complemented her traditional yet modern look.

Take a look

The internet showered Shloka with compliments, with users praising her elegance and beauty. Comments such as "Elegance personified" and "Stunning" flooded the comments section, reflecting the admiration for her timeless sophistication.

Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on March 9, 2019. The star-studded event was attended by numerous celebrities and politicians, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Held at the Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the wedding was a glamorous affair, epitomizing luxury and opulence.