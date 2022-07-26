Monsoon Haircare: Best ways to have healthy hair during rainy season

File Photo

Monsoon season is considered to be a great time to relax and unwind but sometimes the season poses major challenges for your hair health. The increased humidity can strip your hair from the needed moisture and natural oils. You may end up having dry hair with weak roots.

If your hair remains damp for a long time during the day, it becomes a breeding ground for all the bacteria and infections.

READ | Control high cholesterol levels by adding these 5 food items in your daily diet

Here’s how you should take care of your hair during the rainy season so you can keep hairfall at bay

1. Protect your hair

While most people make sure to cover their hair when it is pouring or drizzling, it is good to cover your hair if you are stepping out of the house so you don’t get caught off guard with a sudden shower.

2. Oil your hair

One of the best ways to take care of your hair during the monsoon season is to get some good champis. A nourishing oil massage will boost blood circulation and restore all the moisture that is lost due to humid weather conditions in monsoon. However, make sure you don’t overdo it. Oiling your hair once a week is enough to give you great results.

3. Use fenugreek mask

Fenugreek seeds are known to promote hair growth, nourish damaged hair. If you are planning to get long, shiny and strong hair, fenugreek can be the best buddy for your hair. Apply a fenugreek mask to get silky soft hair at your home. All you have to do is to soak two spoons of fenugreek or methi dana overnight. Grind it into a paste and apple it to your scalp. Let the paste rest for an hour and then rinse it off.

4. Improve your diet

If you want to get luscious hair, make sure to add ghee to your diet as essential fats will nourish your hair and scalp. You should also eat curd to get healthy hair. Curd includes good bacteria that can help to boost immunity and improve digestion. Interestingly, you can apply curd to your hair as a mask too.

Eat food rich in Vitamin A, B12, C and E. These are the nutrients that will help to improve your hair quality and promote hair growth.