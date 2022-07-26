Control high cholesterol levels by adding these 5 food items in your daily diet

File Photo

Human body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells. However, high cholesterol levels can increase chances of catching severe health issues, including heart diseases. Cholesterol is of two types – high-density lipoprotein (good cholesterol) and low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol).

High cholesterol is generally due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, but it can be inherited from parents too. This condition can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels and affect blood flow in the arteries. All these potential health scares can be kept at bay by keeping a check on the food that you eat as diet plays an important role in controlling the cholesterol levels.

READ | Women suffering from PCOS are 3 times more likely to get Type-2 diabetes, says study

Here are certain food items that you should add in your daily diet if you want to control your cholesterol levels

Oats and barley

Oats and barley are filled with a soluble fibre (beta glucan) that can decrease the amount of cholesterol in your body. You can make a wholesome oatmeal breakfast to kickstart your day on a healthy note. Try switching between oats chilla, masala oats, oats idli and sweet oats dish to enhance the flavour and nutritional value in your daily diet.

Nuts

Consuming nuts, like almonds and walnuts either in the morning or as an evening snack is a great way to control cholesterol levels. Nuts are packed with nutrients and high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that will help to monitor your heart health. By eating a daily serving of nuts, you will be 28 per cent less likely to get a heart disease. If you don’t enjoy eating nuts just like that, try adding them to you oats smoothie.

Avocados

According to various clinical studies, avacados have cholesterol-lowering effects. They are rich source of monounsaturated fats and fiber. You can add avocado to your salads and sandwiches or enjoy slices of avacodo just like that.

Add lots of fruits

Many fruits are rich in soluble fiber. They can help to lower your cholesterol levels and maintain a good heart health. A soluble fiber, called as pectin helps to reduce cholesterol levels by up to 10 per cent.

Pectin is found in apples, grapes, strawberries and citrus fruits.

Garlic

Garlic is a crucial ingredient in many Indian recipes. Interestingly, this herb contains powerful plant compounds that can help to lower your blood pressure levels. It can also reduce the bad cholesterol in your body.