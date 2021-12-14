Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu won crown worth Rs 37 crores - Details inside

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12. Winning the beauty pageant, the Indian diva won the Miss Universe Mouawad Power of Unity Crown estimated to be worth Rs 37 crores.

Miss Universe crown has been changed multiple times in its history. In 2019, Miss Universe Organisation selected Mouawad Jewelry to design the title crown. After drawing inspiration from values associated with The Miss Universe Organization, such as strength, women’s empowerment and the bonds that unite communities, the Mouawad designers created the Mouawad Power of Unity Crown. Estimated to be worth US$5 million, or Rs 37 crores, it is the world's most expensive beauty pageant crown on record.

The crown symbolizes Ambition, Diversity, Community, and Beauty. Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi in 2019 and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza in 2020 have worn the world's most expensive crown and now, it is worn by Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu.

Inspired by nature, strength, beauty, femininity and unity, the crown is studded with 1,725 white diamonds and three golden canary diamonds. The interwoven leaves, petals and vines in the crown represent the communities of seven continents. The crown’s centerpiece is a magnificent modified mixed cut golden canary diamond weighing 62.83 carat.



Mouawad even posted Harnaaz Sandhu's picture wearing the beautiful crown and wrote, "Congratulations to @harnaazsandhu_03, the new reigning Miss Universe, seen wearing the Mouawad Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown."



Harnaaz Sandhu is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2021.