Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes and greeting in 30 languages to share with your loved ones

File photo

Today, on December 25, the whole world is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. A day is spent with family and friends. During the celebration of Christmas, people exchange gifts and presents with their loved ones.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Christmas, here are some best wishes in 30 different languages which you can use to reply to your well-wishers.

English: Merry Christmas

Arabic: عيد ميلاد مجيد

Belarusian: З Калядамі

Chinese (Simplified): 圣诞快乐

Chinese (Traditional): 聖誕快樂

Croatian: Čestit Božić

Czech: Veselé Vánoce

Danish: Glædelig Jul

Dutch: Prettige Kerstdagen

Estonian: Häid jõule

Finnish: Hauskaa joulua

French: Joyeux Noël

German: Frohe Weihnachten

Greek: Χαρούμενα Χριστούγεννα

Italian: Buon Natale

Japanese: メリークリスマス

Korean: 메리 크리스마스

Latvian: Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus

Lithuanian: Linksmų šv. Kalėdų

Macedonian: Среќен Божиќ

Norwegian: God jul

Polish: Wesołych Świąt!

Portuguese: Feliz Natal

Romanian: Crăciun fericit

Russian: Счастливого Рождества!

Serbian: Srećan Božić

Somali: Kirismas Wanaagsan

Spanish: Feliz Navidad

Swahili: Heri ya krismas

Swedish: God jul

Ukrainian: Веселого Різдв

READ: Merry Christmas 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings and Facebook status to share on December 25