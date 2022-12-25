Search icon
Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes and greeting in 30 languages to share with your loved ones

Merry Christmas 2022: Here are some best wishes in 30 different languages which you can use to reply to your well-wishers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

File photo

Today, on December 25, the whole world is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. A day is spent with family and friends. During the celebration of Christmas, people exchange gifts and presents with their loved ones.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Christmas, here are some best wishes in 30 different languages which you can use to reply to your well-wishers.

English: Merry Christmas
Arabic: عيد ميلاد مجيد
Belarusian: З Калядамі
Chinese (Simplified): 圣诞快乐
Chinese (Traditional): 聖誕快樂
Croatian: Čestit Božić
Czech: Veselé Vánoce
Danish: Glædelig Jul
Dutch: Prettige Kerstdagen
Estonian: Häid jõule
Finnish: Hauskaa joulua
French: Joyeux Noël
German: Frohe Weihnachten
Greek: Χαρούμενα Χριστούγεννα
Italian: Buon Natale
Japanese: メリークリスマス
Korean: 메리 크리스마스
Latvian: Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus
Lithuanian: Linksmų šv. Kalėdų
Macedonian: Среќен Божиќ
Norwegian: God jul
Polish: Wesołych Świąt!
Portuguese: Feliz Natal
Romanian: Crăciun fericit
Russian: Счастливого Рождества!
Serbian: Srećan Božić
Somali: Kirismas Wanaagsan
Spanish: Feliz Navidad
Swahili: Heri ya krismas
Swedish: God jul
Ukrainian: Веселого Різдв

