Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes and greeting in 30 languages to share with your loved ones

Today, on December 25, the whole world is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. A day is spent with family and friends. During the celebration of Christmas, people exchange gifts and presents with their loved ones.
If you and your loved ones are celebrating Christmas, here are some best wishes in 30 different languages which you can use to reply to your well-wishers.
English: Merry Christmas
Arabic: عيد ميلاد مجيد
Belarusian: З Калядамі
Chinese (Simplified): 圣诞快乐
Chinese (Traditional): 聖誕快樂
Croatian: Čestit Božić
Czech: Veselé Vánoce
Danish: Glædelig Jul
Dutch: Prettige Kerstdagen
Estonian: Häid jõule
Finnish: Hauskaa joulua
French: Joyeux Noël
German: Frohe Weihnachten
Greek: Χαρούμενα Χριστούγεννα
Italian: Buon Natale
Japanese: メリークリスマス
Korean: 메리 크리스마스
Latvian: Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus
Lithuanian: Linksmų šv. Kalėdų
Macedonian: Среќен Божиќ
Norwegian: God jul
Polish: Wesołych Świąt!
Portuguese: Feliz Natal
Romanian: Crăciun fericit
Russian: Счастливого Рождества!
Serbian: Srećan Božić
Somali: Kirismas Wanaagsan
Spanish: Feliz Navidad
Swahili: Heri ya krismas
Swedish: God jul
Ukrainian: Веселого Різдв
READ: Merry Christmas 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings and Facebook status to share on December 25