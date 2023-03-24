Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Iqra Aziz, Pakistan's richest actress who is cuter than Deepika Padukone, Katrina; Hania Amir 2nd on list

Hania Aamir, Pakistani actor who often goes viral in the Indian subcontinent for performing on Indian songs, has a net worth of 50 million Pakistan rupees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Meet Iqra Aziz, Pakistan's richest actress who is cuter than Deepika Padukone, Katrina; Hania Amir 2nd on list
Iqra Aziz: For a show called Muqaddas, she was awarded Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

India's estranged neighbour Pakistan has a rich music scene, culture and film industry. Some of their shows, actors and singers are even famous in India. They have also worked in Bollywood. Iqra Aziz is reportedly the richest actress in Pakistan. She started her career in 2014 when she was only 17 years old. She works in Pakistan's Urdu television industry. Her first role was in Kissey Apna Kahein. In 2018, she became a household name in Suno Chanda in which she played the role of Ajiya.

She played the title roles in serials like Choti Si Zindagi (2016), Qurban (2018), Suno Chanda (2018), Tabeer (2018), Ranjha Ranjha Kardi (2018) and Jhooti (2020).

She was born in Karachi. She was raised only by her mother. She was picked up by a talent agency when she was a teenager. 

For a show called Muqaddas, she was awarded Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She was also nominated for Best Television Play at the annual Lux Style Awards of Pakistan. 

According to reports, her net worth is 90 million Pakistani rupees. One Indian rupee is 3.44 Pakistan rupees. 

Many social media users even find her cuter than Indian stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina. 

She is married to Yasir Hussain. They have a son. 

Hania Aamir, Pakistani actor who often goes viral in the Indian subcontinent for performing on Indian songs, has a net worth of 50 million Pakistan rupees. 

Sajal Ali's net worth is 30 million Pakistani rupees. Maya Ali's net worth is 15 million rupees. Aiza Khan's net worth is Rs 9 million. Mahira Khan's net worth is 6 million rupees.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Aashram's Babita aka Tridha Choudhury sizzles in hot and bold outfits
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Chai lover? Here are 4 reasons why you should not have tea on empty stomach
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.