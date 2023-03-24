Meet Iqra Aziz, Pakistan's richest actress who is cuter than Deepika Padukone, Katrina; Hania Amir 2nd on list

Iqra Aziz: For a show called Muqaddas, she was awarded Hum Award for Best Television Sensation.

India's estranged neighbour Pakistan has a rich music scene, culture and film industry. Some of their shows, actors and singers are even famous in India. They have also worked in Bollywood. Iqra Aziz is reportedly the richest actress in Pakistan. She started her career in 2014 when she was only 17 years old. She works in Pakistan's Urdu television industry. Her first role was in Kissey Apna Kahein. In 2018, she became a household name in Suno Chanda in which she played the role of Ajiya.

She played the title roles in serials like Choti Si Zindagi (2016), Qurban (2018), Suno Chanda (2018), Tabeer (2018), Ranjha Ranjha Kardi (2018) and Jhooti (2020).

She was born in Karachi. She was raised only by her mother. She was picked up by a talent agency when she was a teenager.

For a show called Muqaddas, she was awarded Hum Award for Best Television Sensation. She was also nominated for Best Television Play at the annual Lux Style Awards of Pakistan.

According to reports, her net worth is 90 million Pakistani rupees. One Indian rupee is 3.44 Pakistan rupees.

Many social media users even find her cuter than Indian stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina.

She is married to Yasir Hussain. They have a son.

Hania Aamir, Pakistani actor who often goes viral in the Indian subcontinent for performing on Indian songs, has a net worth of 50 million Pakistan rupees.

Sajal Ali's net worth is 30 million Pakistani rupees. Maya Ali's net worth is 15 million rupees. Aiza Khan's net worth is Rs 9 million. Mahira Khan's net worth is 6 million rupees.