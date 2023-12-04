Meet Akshata Krishnamurthy, first Indian woman to operate rover on Mars

Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy fulfilled a childhood dream by becoming the first Indian citizen to control a rover on Mars, a groundbreaking milestone in her career.

Working for NASA is a dream for many, but very few actually fulfill it and then tell the tale of their success. In today’s episode of stories that are brimming with positivity, this aerospace engineer’s journey from MIT to NASA is indeed inspiring.

Taking to Instagram, Krishnamurthy shared the inspiring narrative of her journey to NASA. Arriving in the United States 13 years ago with a fervent dream, she faced discouragement from many who deemed it impossible for a foreign national on a visa to work at NASA. Despite the skeptics, she remained resolute, pursuing her goal of leading breakthrough science and robotic operations on both Earth and Mars.

Krishnamurthy earned her Ph.D. from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and eventually secured a full-time position at NASA. Her success did not come easily, as she candidly revealed the challenges of knocking on hundreds of doors to land a position at the esteemed space agency.

Currently, she actively contributes to multiple space missions, notably the Perseverance rover, involved in collecting samples from Mars for eventual return to Earth. In her Instagram post, Dr. Krishnamurthy delivers a powerful message: "No dream is ever too big or crazy. Believe in yourself, keep those blinkers on, and keep working! I promise, you'll get there if you work hard."

The video has gone viral with over 394k views and tons of reactions. People congratulated her on her incredible success.