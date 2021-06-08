Mayank Jain- financial expertise meets real-life digital marketing experience

Mr. Mayank Jain has been managing the successful operation of a rare Digital Marketing Agency- Elite Discoveries- for half a decade.

This venture is based out of India and Canada, while being operational over five continents. Mr. Mayank Jain, who is chartered accountant by profession, hopes that he will further be able to help people optimize their social media presence.

Elite Discoveries was ideated back at a time when virtual Media was hardly considered a platform for advertising. Moreover, barely anyone weighed the possibility of connecting diverse virtual platforms to form effective marketing strategies. Given his vision, and inherent creativity- Mr. Jain was quick to break this pattern of nescience and create a start-up that exclusively served this end.

However, growing a venture of $1000 a year to a steady business of $500,000 a year was not half as easy as Mr. Mayank Jain makes it look. To start with, the whole idea was so new that Mr. Jain and his team did not have a lot of examples to learn from. They would constantly be hurdled by complex marketing issues and intricacies, to solve which they had only themselves to rely on.

Regardless, Mr. Mayank Jain would often tell himself- “Hard work works,” and that there was “no shortcut to success.” With such ethical standards in mind, he was soon able to come out of any professional anomalies that his choice of career entailed. From the success that Elite Discoveries has achieved, we can say with some confidence that Mayank Jain did an exceptional job at handling any rising problems in his business.

Today Elite Discoveries has worked with over a thousand clients, and brought together a network of 500 influencers. They have connected people across various brands and created various platforms of liaison for their clients. However, this is hardly the end for Mr. Mayank Jain and the vision he has for his company. In the next five years, he wishes to double the extent of his business and achieve hundreds of more collaboration.

All we can say is that we sincerely hope for all to go well for this dreamer and his company.

