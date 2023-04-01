Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Is Mahavir Jayanti on April 3 or 4? Find the correct date of this festival

Mahavir Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti 2023, Is Mahavir Jayanti on April 3 or 4, when is Mahavir Jayanti, jain festival, Mahavir Jayanti date and time,

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated by Jains as the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. This day is the birthday of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. It is considered the biggest festival of the people of Jainism. The people of the society celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. Lord Mahavira is also known as Vardhaman and it was by him that the basic principles of Jainism were established. Let us know the auspicious time of Mahavir Janmotsav and what are the basic principles of Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023 date and time

According to Hindu calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th day of Chaitra month i.e. Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla. This year, this date will start from 6.24 am on April 3, 2023, which will end at 8.5 am on April 4, 2023.

Importance

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is dedicated to the founder of Jainism. He preached non-violence and spiritual freedom during his lifetime and taught man to respect and honor all living beings. All the teachings and values given by him propagated the religion called Jainism. He tried to show the right path to the world through special teachings like truth and non-violence. He guided humans rightly with his many discourses.

History

Lord Mahavir was born from the womb of King Siddhartha and his wife Queen Trishala in Kshatriya Kundalpur of Vaishali Republic, about two and a half thousand years ago, 599 years before Christ. In present era Kundalpur is located in Vaishali district of Bihar. Lord Mahavir's childhood name was Vardhaman which means to grow. Lord Mahavir was born in an era when violence, animal sacrifice, caste discrimination etc. were in full swing. At the age of 30, Lord Mahavir had renounced worldly fascination and royal splendor and took retirement for the welfare of the self and the welfare of the world. He attained salvation at the age of 72 in Pawapuri.