Mahavastu Tip: Mantras to bring consistent balance, stability in every aspect of life?

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: PTI

Do you ever feel a lack of stability and balance in your life? If yes, then there might be an imbalance in the energy of your house. As per Mahavastu expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta, the instability of balance is driven by the earth element.

Mother Earth gives you whatever you have and aspire to in your life. Stability, balance, solidity, strength and maturity in character are some of the attributes of Earth elements.

When balanced, this element grants you with stability in your life, be it your career or relationship. When imbalanced, it causes laziness, acute lethargy, and the feeling that all your energy is gone. An imbalance in the earth elemeant can also lead to instability in your relationship and your career.

The Centre of the house and Southwest zone are related to the earth element. The presence of a toilet seat, green colour in any form like plants or curtains, underground tank, boring, kitchen burner leads to its imbalance.

Further, this portion should neither be cut nor too extended. This portion should be the highest in the building and adding earthy colours like beige or yellow here strengthen the earth element, helping in inviting stability, peace and harmony into your life.