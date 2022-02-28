Maha Shivratri 2022: Puja Muhurat, fasting and auspicious timings to celebrate the festival

On Tuesday, India and Indians throughout the world celebrate Maha Shivratri. Masik Shivratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri in the North Indian calendar, whereas Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri in the South Indian calendar. It's the same day, but due to the lunar calendar's distinct naming convention, they appear to be in separate months.

How to celebrate Maha Shivratri

1. On the day of Shivratri, a three-tiered platform is built around a fire. The topmost plank represents 'swargaloka' (heaven), the middle one 'antarikshaloka' (space) and the bottom one 'bhuloka' (earth).

2. Eleven 'kalash' or urns are kept on the 'swargaloka' plank symbolising the 11 manifestations of the 'Rudra' or destructive Shiva.

3. The phallus symbol representing Shiva is called the lingam. It is usually made of granite, soapstone, quartz, marble or metal, and has a 'yoni' or vagina as its base representing the union of organs.

4. Lingam is bathed every three hours with the 5 sacred offerings of a cow, called the 'panchagavya' - milk, sour milk, urine, butter and dung.

5. Then the five foods of immortality - milk, clarified butter, curd, honey and sugar are placed before the lingam.

Maha Shivratri Muhurta

Mahashivaratri Puja is divided into four stages. The auspicious time of worshipping in four phases are:

First phase: March 1 from 6.21 pm to 9.27 pm

Second phase: March 1 from 9.27 pm to 12.33 am

Third phase: March 2 from 12:33 am to 3.39 am

Fourth Phase: March 2 from 3:39 am to 6:45 am