Kriti Sanon spills the secrets to her flawless skin, follow this skincare routine

Representational image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon does not need any introduction today. The actress is currently in limelight for her film 'Shehzada' in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan. The popularity of the actress is increasing continuously and the reason is her glam avatar and real beauty. Seeing her, you might also be wondering how Kriti has this glow on her face. If you also want glowing skin like Kriti, then you too can follow some of her secrets. The actress herself has revealed her morning skincare routine by sharing a video.

Keep the skin hydrated from morning itself

Kriti Sanon believes that it is very important to keep the skin hydrated as soon as you wake up in the morning. The actress keeps her skin hydrated and moisturised since morning.

It is also necessary to wash the face

Kriti does not forget to wash her face with water as soon as she wakes up in the morning. The actress also says that wash your hands thoroughly before the face.

Kriti does not forget to apply face mask

Kriti Sanon definitely applies face mask twice a week. In this video she says that it is not possible to apply face mask every day so she follows this skin care routine twice a week. The actress uses a micro fiber towel to wipe her face as it is good for the skin.

Kriti uses green tea toner

Kriti Sanon applies green tea toner after applying face mask. Due to this, there is no dryness after applying the mask on her face.

Vitamin C serum is also skin care tips

The actress believes that after applying toner, vitamin C serum is very important for the face. Kriti applies it on her face every day and it is glowing

Kriti does not forget to apply moisturizing sunscreen

Kriti applies moisturizing sunscreen on the face. The actress does not forget to follow these tips in skin care. These tips are effective in protecting the skin from ultraviolet rays.

Kriti applies lip balm

Kriti prefers to use lip balm instead of lipstick.