Karthigai Deepam today: Know nakshatra timings, significance, wishes

This day of Karthigai Deepam is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his son Lord Kartikeya (also known as Murugan, Shanmugham, and Subramania).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Today marks the celebration of Karthigai Deepam, a festival of lights most significant in the Tamil Solar calendar. Karthigai Deepam is observed on Karthigai Pournami (Full Moon Day in the month of Karthigai) when Karthigai Nakshatram prevails. 

This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and his son Lord Kartikeya (also known as Murugan, Shanmugham, and Subramania). The Thiruvannamalai Temple in Tamil Nadu, famous for Karthigai Deepam festivities, attracts lakhs of devotees who celebrate the festival with fervour. Karthigai Deepam is celebrated mainly by the natives of Tamil Nadu.

Karthigai Deepam 2022 Date 

This year, Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated today, December 6, 2022.

Karthigai Deepam 2022 Karthigai Nakshatra Timings 

Karthigai Nakshatra will remain in effect from 8:38 am on December 6 to 10:25 am on December 7.

Karthigai Deepam 2022 Significance 

Karthigai Deepam is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is the father of Lord Kartikeya. There are two stories associated with the celebration of Karthigai Deepam.

Karthigai Deepam and Lord Murugan 

One of the scriptures suggests that Lord Murugan was born on Karthigai Deepam day hence it is celebrated. 

Karthigai Deepam and Lord Shiva

A lot of people believe that on this day, Lord Shiva appeared as an endless ray of light (Jyoti) to teach an essential life lesson.

Karthigai Deepam 2022 Wishes 

Happy Karthigai Deepam wishes to you and your family

Karthigai Deepam greetings.

I wish you the best on the joyous day of Karthigai Deepam.

Wishing you all a very Happy Karthigai Deepam.

Here's sending my best wishes to you on the auspicious day of Karthigai Deepam.

Best wishes to you and your family on Karthigai Deepam.

