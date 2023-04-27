Not in a fancy restaurant! This is how Anand Piramal proposed to Isha Ambani: Know their fairy-tale love story | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Isha Ambani, a well-known businesswoman and the daughter of the owner of Reliance Industries Limited and India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has achieved the ideal balance between her personal and professional lives. Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, who hails from an affluent family, in a magnificent ceremony.

Ajay Piramal, the father-in-law of Isha Ambani, is a business tycoon with a staggering net worth of $3 billion, or Rs. 25,000 crore. Nevertheless according to CelebrityNetWorth, Isha, the heiress of the Reliance empire, too has a startling net worth of $100 million. Knowing how their relationship developed from being close family friends to soul mates, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's love story serves as the ideal proof of the saying "opposites attract."

How did Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani first meet?

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal met through their parents' four-decade-long friendship, which is how they became acquainted. Actually, Mukesh Ambani was also the person who urged Anand to pursue business when he was unsure whether to work in consulting or banking.

How did Anand Piramal propose to Isha Ambani?

In 2016, Isha Ambani began dating Anand Piramal, a friend of the family. In May 2018, as they were visiting the Mahabaleshwar temple, Anand got down on his knee and proposed to her. Later, the entire family joined the newly engaged couple in celebrating the happy news. A lavish proposal party was held by the Ambanis in May, and everyone in the film and cricket worlds was invited.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal exchanged rings in September 2018 at the scenic location of Lake Como, Italy. The spectacular 3-day engagement party included Isha looking heavenly in a rare Dolce and Gabbana piece and Anand looking handsome in a black bandhgala on the big day.

India's most expensive wedding at Antilia

At Isha Ambani's home, Antilia, on December 12, 2018, the couple began their path towards "happily ever after." From a massive baraat to the magnificent welcome of the groom, the wedding celebration had amusing moments like Anand riding horses with his two in-laws Akash and Anant Ambani to the joyous varmala ceremony, touching kanyadaan.

Isha Ambani's expensive wedding gifts

The multi-million dollar home of Isha Ambani is located in South Mumbai's Worli area. Anand's parents, Ajay and Swati, gave the house, Gulita, as a present. The Piramal family purchased the property, which was once held by Hindustan Unilever, in 2012, according to the news agency Reuters. According to media sources, the value of the opulent home is estimated to be around Rs 450 crores.