Nita Ambani starts her day with Rs 3 lakh tea cup; details of gold-platinum antique Japanese tea set

Nita Ambani starts her day with Rs 3 lakh tea cup (File photo)

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s wife and noted socialite Nita Ambani, despite leaving a luxurious life, starts her morning just like every other person in the country – with a fresh hot cup of tea. However, the tea is served to her in an extravagant and luxurious tea cup.

Nita Ambani, who leads a wealthy and luxurious lifestyle, also keeps her crockery and utensils on par with her whopping net worth. Mukesh Ambani’s wife starts her day with tea which is served to her in a whopping Rs 3 lakh tea cup.

Nita Ambani drinks tea in a cup which is made by Japan’s oldest crockery company Noritek. This antique tea set has each cup priced at over Rs 3 lakh. The entire tea set by the antique Japanese crockery brand is priced at over Rs 1.5 crore.

With the overall price of the tea set standing at over Rs 1.5 crore, the cost of each teacup of Nita Ambani’s house comes out to be around Rs 3 lakh. Each tea cup is made with the finest china in the world, and is plated with gold and platinum.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani lead a healthy lifestyle overall, and often consume a standard Indian meal on most days, including dal, roti, rice, and lentils prepared in a Gujarati way. They also have dinner every night with the entire family.

Nita Ambani is often in the news because of her expensive and unique outfits and designer accessories. She is also the owner of the world’s most expensive saree, which has a whopping price of Rs 40 lakh. her daughter Isha Ambani wore the world’s most expensive lehenga at her wedding, which cost over Rs 90 crore.

