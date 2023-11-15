Isha Ambani dazzles in green cape set, poses with Orry for pictures

Isha Ambani is known for her diverse fashion choices, effortlessly flaunting a range of silhouettes.

Isha Ambani graced a recent baby shower in Mumbai, capturing attention with her impeccable fashion sense. Shared by Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry on Instagram, the photos showcased Isha exuding elegance in a soft pastel green cape ensemble. The embroidered blouse featured delicate netted fabric adorned with glamorous golden accents, perfectly complemented by a pleated satin skirt and a long, lacey cape. Her radiant smile while posing with Orry reflected her joy at the event.

In another delightful moment, Isha was captured posing alongside Anissa Malhotra, the wife of Armaan Jain. Enhancing her attire, she adorned herself with dazzling cascading earrings, enhancing her overall appearance. With defined brows, nude lips, and a radiant highlighter, her makeup perfectly accented her look.

Isha Ambani is known for her diverse fashion choices, effortlessly flaunting a range of silhouettes. Whether it's ethnic suits or glamorous gowns, she carries each style with grace. At the recent grand launch of Jio World Plaza, she stunned in a black shirt paired with a dazzling skirt, showcasing her unique style by accessorizing with mismatched earrings.

During a Diwali celebration hosted by fashion icon Manish Malhotra, she showcased her ethnic fashion prowess, captivating everyone in a stunning pink sequinned saree. Isha Ambani consistently captivates attention with her fashion statements, effortlessly blending elegance with her unique style.