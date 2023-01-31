Is there any link between diabetes and smoking?

Representational image

Tobacco is a plant whose leaves are smoked, chewed or sniffed for a variety of effects. Tobacco contains the chemical nicotine, which is an addictive substance. Smoking has a bad effect on the body. Some of these can also lead to fatal complications. Smoking can have a bad effect on the respiratory system, circulatory system, reproductive system, skin, eyes etc. This is the reason why smoking is considered a bad habit. It is said that smoking can make diabetes worse. But, it can have many other problems as well.

Smoking can increase the risk of these problems

According to Healthline, consuming tobacco is injurious to health, there is no safe way to smoke. Health risks cannot be reduced by replacing cigarettes with cigars, pipes and hookahs.

Smoking can cause these problems:

Lung damage- The worst effect of smoking is on the lungs. Because this makes smokers inhale nicotine. Due to this the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder increases.

Heart disease- Smoking can cause damage to the heart, blood vessels and blood cells. The chemicals and tar in cigarettes can increase the risk of atherosclerosis, which leads to plaque buildup in blood vessels. This buildup limits blood flow and can lead to blockage.

Fertility problems- Smoking can damage the reproductive system of women and this can make it difficult for them to get pregnant. This is because hormone levels are affected by the tobacco present in cigarettes and other cigarettes.

Weak immune system- Smoking can weaken the immune system, which increases the risk of diseases. This can also increase inflammation in the body.

Cancer- Smoking can increase the risk of lung cancer as well as other cancers. It is believed that smokers have a threefold increased risk of bladder cancer compared to non-smokers. Along with this, the risk of mouth cancer, throat cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer etc. also increases in them.