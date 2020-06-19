International Yoga Day: WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, messages you can send on this day

Yoga, for ages, has been a very relevant part of our lifestyle, in terms of both health and beauty.

In 2014 the UN declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after a call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to adopt the day as a global celebration of the practice.

Often seen as a holistic approach to health and well-being, many recent studies have shown that yoga can have significant health benefits on both body and mind. yourself.

The appeal of Yoga lies in the fact that it increases vitality, tones the internal organs, stimulates the nerve centres, relieves stress, and clears the mind.

Simple yoga routines can bring about big changes to our mental and physical health. According to the Yoga Journal, practicing yoga boosts your immunity, drops your blood pressure, lowers blood sugar, helps you sleep better, focus, and relaxes you.

To help others to reap the benefits of yoga, here are few quotes, SMS, Facebook messages, WhatsApp status you can share with your loved one on this day...

1. “Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.”- B.K.S. Iyengar

2. Yoga is that Light, which, if you can lit once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. Happy International Yoga Day 2020!

3. May you make Yoga a daily part of your life and live life to the fullest. Have a blessed yoga day.

4. Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are. - Jason Crandell, author

5. Yoga is that Journey which takes you to your real Self, to your Soul, through your own Self.Happy Yoga Day 2020 !

6. Yoga takes you into the present moment. The only place where life exists. Happy Yoga Day!

7. "Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame.” ― B.K.S Iyengar

8. "The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.”

9. "Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.”

10. “Yoga is a mirror to look at ourselves from within”