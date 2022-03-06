International Women's Day 2022: Make the ladies in your life feel special with these amazing gifts

International Women's Day is approaching in 2022, and we're sure you're looking for a way to celebrate the occasion with the key women in your life. If you're seeking gifts, you've come to the right place.

We've compiled a list of items that you can give to your mother, sister, friend, girlfriend, or wife to celebrate International Women's Day 2022.

Take a look-

Stylish puffer bags – Mirragio

Miraggio is a premium fashion accessory brand that develops modern, trendy, and fashionable bags for ladies. Its Puffer Collection, that launched in January 2022, embraces the luxury-street look with zeal. This season, puffer bags are a must-have item. These bags aren't exactly new to the fashion scene, but they're definitely here to stay!

Trendy Jewellery – Prakashi Fine Jewellery

Time and time again, women have proven to be no less than others. But it's also about honouring the hidden aspects of the same women, as well as those we see every day. You can give jewellery as a present on International Women's Day. Contemporary jewellery that has been thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted to be treasured for years to come.

Indo-western Sarees – Navyasa by Liva

Ethereal designs and sophisticated styles are featured in the collection. Each saree conveys a vibrant story with a contemporary touch. The vibrant, one-of-a-kind designs and a wide range of themes are intended to bring style and fashion together.

Body care products – The Body Shop

The Body Shop has a wide range of products to pamper your loved ones, including vegan and nature-inspired gifts as well as treats that can be reused or recycled.

Stunning watches - Just Cavalli

The overall extravagant design will thus add unrivalled and dazzling brilliance to any casual or formal ensemble. The new Glam Snake collection features nearly 50 different variations of the world-famous snake design, with bands in Gold, Rose Gold, Two-tone Silver & Rose Gold and dials in Green, Black, Silver, and Dark Blue.