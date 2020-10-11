International Girl Child Day 2020: History, significance, quotes to follow

International Girl Child Day, or International Day of the Girl Child, started being celebrated on October 11 every year with one purpose - to empower women, especially in in areas where they have been neglected. It started to try and address the inequality faced by girls.

History of International Girl Child Day:

The International Girl Child Day was an initiative taken up by Plan International, a non-governmental organisation which operates on a worldwide level. The idea gemmed from another successful campaign called 'Because I am A Girl'.

It was after the success that the United Nations General Assembly declared that on December 19, 2011. Every year since, a theme is followed. This year it is "My voice, our equal future."

Significance:

International Girl Child Day is celebrated to raise awareness about girls being equal in the society. The UN has also addressed the need to pay attention to challenges girls face, and fulfilling their basic human rights.

Equality in education, professional work, legal rights, medical care, protection are a few matters that are addressed on the day. Violence against women and forced child marriage, which unfortunately is still a reality in many places, are also some issues addressed through campaigns.

Quotes:

“A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous…full of beauty and forever beautiful…loving and caring and truly amazing.”–Deanna Beisser

"A girl child who is even a little bit educated is more conscious of family planning, health care and, in turn, her children's own education" - Azim Premji

“A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.”– Laurel Atherton