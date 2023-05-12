Inside Nita Ambani's super expensive and luxurious handbag collection, from Hermès Himalaya Birkin to Lady Dior

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is one of the richest ladies in the world. With a net worth of crores, Nita Ambani is bound to have a classy taste when it comes to clothes, shoes, and luxury bags. Today, we will dive into the super expensive and luxurious handbag collection of Nita Ambani and what makes her collection unique.

Nita Ambani owns a coveted Hermès Himalaya Birkin. The bag is not easily available and is only sold to the brand's top clients. The Himalaya Birkin is one of the most expensive bags in the market.

Nita Ambani also carries the iconic Birkin and Kelly bags, which are highly coveted and can cost upwards of Rs 16 lakhs.

Nita Ambani also owns Chanel handbags like other A-list celebrities. She also owns luxury bags from brands like Céline, Fendi, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Judith Leiber, among others.

Nita Ambani also carries the Lady Dior bag on several occasions and it is surely one of her favourites. Most of Nita Ambani's bags are also personalised with her name or initials.

In the world of high fashion, Nita Ambani’s handbag collection is both luxurious and elegant. Nita Ambani has made a name for herself as a style icon and people often look forward to her public appearances.

Nita Ambani also is the proud owner of the second most expensive house in the world. The Ambani residence is named Antilia and is situated on Mumbai's Altamount Road. In terms of worth, Antilia only comes second to Buckingham Palace, the residence of the British Royal Family.