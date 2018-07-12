Headlines

Lifestyle

How to nail the surfer girl style: Resort offerings celebrate the carefree and effortless chic...

So, it’s not surprising that Cruise 2019 collections pay tribute to the quintessential girl, who’s partly boho, partly sporty and a bit vagabond

Manish D Mishra

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

Who’s the surfer girl? And why is the fashion set currently obsessed with her? She’s someone who walks on the sandy beaches in a floaty dress letting her sun-kissed mane hang loose. She is nonchalant and easy-going and totally relatable. Think Sienna Miller in soft dresses with cascading beach waves. So, it’s not surprising that Cruise 2019 collections pay tribute to the quintessential girl, who’s partly boho, partly sporty and a bit vagabond. Also, the surfer interpretations have been varied, making it a talking point — be it Michael Kors, who teamed a striped jumper with a matching trousers or Paco Rabanne, who married a zipper turtle-neck top with an animal print metallic skirt. Surfing-inspired pieces were also seen at Prabal Gurung, Victor Glemaud, Koche, Pringle of Scotland and Antonio Marras resort presentations. We speak to designers and stylists to understand this style’s prominence this season and what it takes to be that alluring muse. 

A reaction to socio-political scenario 

Designers across board have injected their version of femininity with a remarkable toughness. Their mood boards reference a girl who’s no pushover and who has a mind of her own. Edward Lalrempuia. Fashion Director, Harper’s Bazaar feels it’s fashion’s reaction to the current socio-political scenario. 

“Women want to be taken seriously and this wave of tough femininity stems from there. Also, most brands are trying to derive inspiration from different sports and surfer style is one of them,” says Edward.  

Resort spells prints 

It won’t be a resort season minus the fun of colour blocking and a riot of contrasting prints and designer Arpita Mehta is currently fixated on the cloud prints. “My take on resort has always been about colours, prints and fun silhouettes. 2019 lines have a lot of surfer trends, colour blocking, wiser hats and bold neon colours. I feel prints are a very important part of the resort trend. The skies and clouds are extremely pleasing to the eye and depict summer for me, and hence, I personally would like to add a ‘cloud print’,” says Arpita.  

Mehta suggests some cool ways to pull it off. “The cloud print could be used for absolutely anything including bodysuits, sarongs, shorts, cropped oversized jackets, tights and short shirt dresses. You can always pair it up with the highly trending sneakers which I believe would go really well with the trend,” adds Arpita. 

Perfect for poolside fun 

Designer Swapna Anumolu of Mishru advises that vacations are the perfect time to experiment with one’s style. “An unexpected pairings like a full-sleeved swim top with a feminine skirt, or a neoprene skirt with a button down shirt would be apt even for a day out in the city. Surfer style is great for poolside parties as well. It makes you feel like you are on a vacation in the city,” says Swapna. 

