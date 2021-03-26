Holi 2021: Five unique ways to indulge in festival of colours while staying at home

With a major festival right around the corner, we deserve a little break from the hustle-bustle of our lives. Holi, also known as the 'Festival of Spring' or the 'Festival of Colours' is right around the corner and is one of those few days where everyone comes together to celebrate, strengthen their bonds and bring colours and positivity to their lives. Given the present times and the responsibility of our own health and that of others too, one can celebrate the spirit of the festival by staying safe at home.

From indulging in the lesser-known 'Hare Chane Ki Barfi' to rekindling colours in your life through painting or delivering gift baskets for your friends and family, here are five unique and unconventional ways to indulge yourself this Holi season.

Eat the unconventional 'Hare Chane Ki Barfi' at home

Celebrating Holi without the thought of all the special sweets such as Gujjias is a far-fetched thought. But how about bringing your attention to a lesser-known Holi treat, called 'Hare Chane Ki Barfi', a must-have Bihari sweet which takes the seasonal Hara Channas and makes a usually used vegetable ingredient into a beautiful sweet. This Holi, with home-delivery apps becoming increasingly a significant part of life, you should have no worries finding this unconventional treat and adding it to your mainstreams such as Gujjias, Maal Puas etc. And if you are cash-strapped considering the month-end festivities, you can always 'Buy Now Pay Later' with apps such as LazyPay that offer convenient checkout options.

Hair colour from the comfort of your home

When going out and enjoying Holi with friends, and neighbours with all the colours and water isn't a safe option, why not bring the colours another way by colouring your colour. You can buy organic hair colours online or at retail shops and break in the monotony of the COVID-infused lifestyle. With online apps, you can also bring parlour into your home and not have to worry about going out or waiting in lines.

Vivid Face masks and natural sanitisers

Vivid face masks are another way you can add colours as you celebrate the festival at home. You can bring colour to this new normal with pretty and colourful masks and nice natural hand sanitisers. With many brands having you covered with some of the best quality and pretty masks out there, you can indulge in a colourful and blissful vibe as you enjoy your time at home.

Painting Kit

With this time at home, one of the good things that did come our way was the time to be able to rekindle and rediscover the things we lost touch with, be it paintings and arts. This Holi, add the colours in your life by getting a bit more artsy and trying your hand at this healing hobby. You can start from the smallest of colour sets to the most extravagant tools. While you’re at it, maybe book some online classes and learn a bit more and add to the collection of pieces at home.

Holi-Gift Baskets for friends and family

Another big part of any festival in India and not just Holi is meeting friends and family and receiving as well as giving gifts. This Holi, you don’t have to worry about not being there in person to give those gifts to each other, as there are a plethora of Holi-gift baskets and health care products, you can give to your loved ones. You can also personalise best-personalised gift baskets to add a personal touch.