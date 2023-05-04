Here's why wearing clothes of dead people is banned in Hinduism

In Hinduism, death is not viewed as an end but rather as a natural progression from one state of existence to another. Hindus believe in the concept of reincarnation, where the soul of a departed person is believed to be reborn in another body. To mark this transition, various customs and traditions are followed. One such custom is the prohibition of wearing the clothes of a dead person. Let us delve into why this is so important in Hindu tradition.

The primary reason for never wearing clothes of the deceased is that it can be a very traumatic experience. Some people may find it overwhelming when wearing a deceased loved one's clothes since it gives us a sense of their presence all around us. It may also bring back memories that could make one depressed or feel a great sense of loss. Therefore, it is best to stay away from wearing a deceased person's clothing.

Astrology also has a say in this matter. According to it, the clothes of the deceased should always be donated. This is because donating their clothes is believed to help the departed soul move on and find peace. It is also considered a noble act that can bring blessings to the donor.

Another reason for donating the clothes of the deceased is to help the poor. In Hinduism, charity is highly valued and seen as a way of attaining good karma. Donating the clothes of a departed loved one is a way of honoring their memory and doing a good deed at the same time.

Read more: Explained: What is the significance of 'sindoor' in Hinduism? Origins, symbolism and mythology