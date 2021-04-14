Happy Puthandu 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to send to your loved ones on Tamil New Year

Headlines

Meet Punjab’s richest woman, leads Rs 11500 crore company, her net worth is…

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Meet India’s most educated person, earned 20 degrees, resigned as IAS to become politician, died at a young age after…

Explained: What is 'One Nation, One Election' policy pitched by Centre; know its pros and cons

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Punjab’s richest woman, leads Rs 11500 crore company, her net worth is…

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Meet India’s most educated person, earned 20 degrees, resigned as IAS to become politician, died at a young age after…

Vegetarian foods that are high in calcium

AI imagines Telugu superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 times Taylor Swift inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

India's richest film producer's salary is more than Ambani, worth Rs 19000 crore; not Karan Johar, Adi Chopra, Bhushan

Anurag Kashyap says pan-India term has been coined for 'sake of business, not cinema': 'For every KGF, there's Kabzaa'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans showcase Jawan's advance booking promo at Times Square, video goes viral

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Puthandu 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to send to your loved ones on Tamil New Year

People clean their houses, decorate them with flowers and rangolis and pray to god for a prosperous year ahead.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 07:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tamilians across the globe are celebrating the Tamil New Year on Wednesday (April 14). The Tamil New Year is referred to as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu and it marks a new beginning bringing with itself lots of hope. 

People clean their houses, decorate them with flowers and rangolis and pray to god for a prosperous year ahead. Tamilians dress in fineries and relish a delicious traditional meal to celebrate Puthandu.

Interestingly, it coincides with the new year of other traditions in India such as Vishu for people in Kerala, Poila Boishakh in West Bengal, Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab. States such as Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, too commemorate their new year festivities on the same day.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of the Tamil New Year 2021:

*Every end is a new beginning. Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!
*New Year is one of the best times of the year. Wishing all to be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazthukal!
*On this most wonderful Tamil New Year day, let us promise to take a step forward to spread happiness in everyone's life. Puthandu Vazthukal!
*Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Varsha Pirappu. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.
*May God bless you with all that you have dreamt of. May you be blessed with his choicest blessings. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.
*This Chittirai, Prathama, Shukla Paksham, here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.
*May this Puthandu bring many opportunities your way to explore every joy of life and may your resolutions for the days ahead stay firm, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements.
*It’s a new beginning! Have a happy journey this year! Wishing you a happy and prosperous year. Puthandu Vazthukal!
*Sending all the sweets and happiness wrapped in this message. Loads of love to you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year!
*Let this Tamil New Year, bring a lot of cheer and peace in your life. May you experience a spurt of freshness that will travel with you for the rest of this year. Happy Puthandu!
*Let this  New Year take away all your worries. Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy life. Happy Tamil New Year!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunil Gavaskar takes sly dig at Babar Azam with 'India will be saying big thank you' statement against Pakistan captain

Viral video: Girls' ramp walk in moving Nagpur metro sparks debate, internet calls it 'Delhi virus'

Watch: KTM rider's impromptu wheelie to stun superbike rider leaves pillion girl on brink of disaster

UPSC ESE 2023: Interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check list of selected candidates

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma with an absolute jaffa during IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE