Happy Puthandu 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to send to your loved ones on Tamil New Year

Tamilians across the globe are celebrating the Tamil New Year on Wednesday (April 14). The Tamil New Year is referred to as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu and it marks a new beginning bringing with itself lots of hope.

People clean their houses, decorate them with flowers and rangolis and pray to god for a prosperous year ahead. Tamilians dress in fineries and relish a delicious traditional meal to celebrate Puthandu.

Interestingly, it coincides with the new year of other traditions in India such as Vishu for people in Kerala, Poila Boishakh in West Bengal, Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab. States such as Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, too commemorate their new year festivities on the same day.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of the Tamil New Year 2021:

*Every end is a new beginning. Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!

*New Year is one of the best times of the year. Wishing all to be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and Prosperity. Puthandu Vazthukal!

*On this most wonderful Tamil New Year day, let us promise to take a step forward to spread happiness in everyone's life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

*Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Varsha Pirappu. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.

*May God bless you with all that you have dreamt of. May you be blessed with his choicest blessings. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.

*This Chittirai, Prathama, Shukla Paksham, here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family. Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal.

*May this Puthandu bring many opportunities your way to explore every joy of life and may your resolutions for the days ahead stay firm, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements.

*It’s a new beginning! Have a happy journey this year! Wishing you a happy and prosperous year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

*Sending all the sweets and happiness wrapped in this message. Loads of love to you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year!

*Let this Tamil New Year, bring a lot of cheer and peace in your life. May you experience a spurt of freshness that will travel with you for the rest of this year. Happy Puthandu!

*Let this New Year take away all your worries. Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy life. Happy Tamil New Year!