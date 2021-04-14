Puthandu 2021: Date, significance and rituals of Tamil New Year

On April 14 (Wednesday), which is the first day of the Chithirai month, Tamilians celebrate their New Year. This day concurs with the Sun's transit to the Mesha Rashi (Aries). The Tamil New Year is referred to as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu.

Puthandu marks a new beginning and it is celebrated with a lot of fervour among Tamilians all over the world. People spend time with their families after they clean up the house, take part in prayers and start the day by making a visit to temples. They sit down to eat a lavish spread of delicious preparations in their best traditional clothes. The house is also decorated with beautiful hand-drawn rangolis.

Interestingly, it coincides with the new year of other traditions in India such as Vishu for people in Kerala, Poila Boishakh in West Bengal, Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab.

It is also celebrated by Sri Lankan Tamilians and is a public holiday in the island nation.

On the eve of Varsha Pirappu/Puthandu, Tamilians decorate a tray with fruits and vegetables, neem flowers and leaves, new clothes, gold or silver jewellery and currency notes/coins. This tray is then placed in the house's temple room in front of a mirror.

The following day, soon after waking up, people see the reflection of the tray's content (which symbolises abundance) in the mirror.

After taking a bath and wearing new clothes, the family gears up for prayers, followed by a feast that mainly includes the pacchadi (raita) made of grated raw mango, jaggery, salt, red chillies, neem leaves, a pinch of turmeric and oil. The raw mango symbolises sourness, while the neem represents bitterness, jaggery signifies sweetness, while chillies mean pungency. This recipe suggests that life is a mixed bag of emotions and experiences.

Tamilians also feast on vadai, samabhar, sadam (rice), payasam, appalam (papad), vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle, curd etc.