Happy new year 2023: 5 super fun games to play with your loved ones on 31st eve

If you are hosting a New Year party at your home then there is not much time left. Therefore, you too must have finalized things like your guest list, the theme of the party, dinner menu by now. Now the party is going on and that too for the New Year celebration, so without entertainment, how can there be fun in the party. To keep the guests engaged and to entertain them, playing some fun-filled games is a must. So, here are some fun games for the New Year party which you must include to have a super fun night.

Guess the resolution

Now is the time of New Year and most people take New Year's resolutions during this time, so why not the game also related to it? The name of the game is Guess the resolution. In this, you have to ask all the guests present at the party to write their New Year resolution on a chit. Then collect it and put it in a jar. Now each guest will pick up a chit and on the basis of the resolution written in it, guess which guest can have this resolution. Funny game, isn't it?

Guess who

This will also be an interesting game. In this also you have to make a lot of chits. Ask all of the party guests to write down a crazy or funny thing about themselves and drop it in the jar. Now take out one chit each and guess who the guest is on the basis of what is written in the chit.

Truth and lie

Make a circle and sit down. Each person has to say 3 things about himself – 2 true and 1 false. Now the person sitting next to that person has to tell which of these is true and which is false.

Coffee shots

If you want, you can keep shots of coffee or vodka according to your and your guests' preferences. Now you have to prepare some chits in which different things are written. For example- take shots if you are wearing black. Now the guest who is wearing black will drink the shot. If you have taken a selfie in 1 hour then take a shot. If someone has taken a selfie, he will have to drink the shot.

Coke contest

All you need for this game is a bottle of coke, an empty coke jar, and a spoon. Each guest has to be given 1 minute and with the help of a spoon, take out coke from the coke bottle and pour it into the jar. Whoever transfers the most coke will win.