Happy Maha Ashtami 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones on Durgashtmi

Here are some messages and WhatsApp wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.
Ashtami also called Maha Ashtami and Durgashtmi, is a crucial day during the nine-day Navratri festival. On this day, Goddess Kali appeared from Durga's head and slew Mahisasura's demon cohorts.
On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, devotees dress up in colourful traditional attire and gather at pandals to offer their prayers to Goddess Durga.
- *May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May her blessings be always with you. Happy Durga Ashtami.
- *Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!
- *This festival brings a lot of colour to our lives. May bright colours dominate your life. Happy Durga Ashtami
- *Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.
- *Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!
- *May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami.”
- *May this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2023!
- *May the blessings of maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2023!
- “May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.”
- *May the nine auspicious days of Navratri bring hope and happiness in your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2023!