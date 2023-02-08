Happy Chocolate Day 2023: From medicine to desert, know the legendary tale of chocolate

Happy Chocolate Day 2023 | Photo: PTI

February 9th is marked as the third day of Valentine's week and it is perhaps the favourite of most. Even those who consider the V-week a 'cliche' uses this day as an excuse to take chocolates from their loved ones. Today let me tell you the story of chocolate's evolution and its 4,000 years long journey from a mere cocoa plant to begin available at every grocery store.

The first cocoa plant

The first cocoa plans were found in ancient Mesoamerica, present-day Mexico. The Latin American civilization, Olmecs, first turned the cocoa plant into chocolate and drank the liquid form of chocolate as medicine. They used it for ritualistic purposes.

After Olmecs, Mayans used to drink roasted and ground cocoa seeds mixed with chillies, water and cornmeal, years later. They called it the drink of gods. The Mayans poured the mix from one pot to another which made the liquid get thick and foamy. This beverage was called 'xocolatl' meaning bitter water.

Back in the 15th century, along with being used for ritualistic and medicinal purposes, chocolate also served as currency. The Aztecs used cocoa beans as currency. They believed chocolate to be a gift from god Quetzalcoatl and drank it as a refreshing beverage, an aphrodisiac, and even to prepare for war.

Chocolate reaches Spain and gets

Legends have it that explorer Hernán Cortés, in 1528, brought the cocoa plant to his homeland, Spain. Legends have it that Cortés found chocolate in America while searching for gold. The explorer was given a cup of cocoa to him by the Aztec emperor instead of gold.

In Spain, bitter chocolate was given a sweet flavour by mixing it with honey and sugar. After the sweetening of chocolate, its popularity increased rapidly. Chocolate became the fancy drink of the rich. It was liked so much that the catholic monks also drank it to aid religious practices.

How Europeans found chocolate

Chocolate was kept a secret from the world by Spain till 1615. French King Louis 13th married Anne of Austria, the daughter of Spanish King Phillip 3rd. The queen brought chocolates to the France royal court. After this, the entire country started cocoa plantations along the equator.

The royals of the entire Europe consumed chocolate for health benefits as well as The history of chocolate continues as the treat remained immensely popular among the European aristocracy. Royals and the upper classes consumed chocolate for its health benefits and obviously, the heavenly taste made it impossible for them to resist.

Invention of chocolate bars

Till now, people were only consuming chocolate in its liquid form. The bars came into the picture only after 1828. Industrial Revolution brought innovative devices that were able to squeeze cocoa butter from roasted cocoa beans leaving a fine cocoa powder behind. The powder was then mixed with liquids and poured into a mould, where it solidified into an edible bar of chocolate.

Joseph Fry is known to be the man behind creating the first modern chocolate bar in 1847. By 1868, a little company called Cadbury was marketing boxes of chocolate candies in England. Milk chocolate hit the market a few years later, pioneered by another company called- Nestle.

That is the 4,000 years long history of chocolate and how it went from starting as a medicine, then a divine drink and then becoming a household favourite.