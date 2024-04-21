Twitter
Lifestyle

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, mantra and celebration of the festival

According to the Hindu Calendar, Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:43 PM IST

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: The festival of Hanuman Jayanti holds great significance in the Hindu religion. It is also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also described as the son of Vayu Deva (Wind God). On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman celebrate the birth anniversary of Maruti Nandan with much pomp. People visit temples, worship Lord Hanuman, decorate places of worship, wear new clothes, and observe fasts. According to the Hindu Calendar, Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date:

According to the Hindu calendar, the Shukla Purnima of the month of Chaitra will begin on April 23, 2024, at 03:25 AM on Tuesday and will end on April 24, 2024, at 05:18 AM on Wednesday. Accordingly, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 23.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Significance and History:

Hanuman Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and one of the central figures of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Therefore, the origin of Lord Hanuman's birth is linked to Lord Ram's era. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise on Mangalwar (Tuesday). He was born during Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna.

Lord Hanuman is said to be an incarnation of Mahadeva and the possessor of Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi. He represents eternal energy, loyalty and devotion. Praying to Lord Hanuman helps bring harmony, strength and success into one's life.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Celebrations:

Devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti by observing a day-long fast, visiting the Hanuman temple, offering sindoor (red vermilion) to Lord Hanuman, reading Sunderkand Path, and praying to Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Mantra:

1) Om Shri Hanumate Namah.

2) Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata.

Additionally, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and Bajarang Baan are the most popular hymns to praise and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

