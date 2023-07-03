Search icon
Guru Purnima 2023 history, significance: Know why this day is dedicated to teachers and spiritual gurus

This festival teaches us to express gratitude to spiritual gurus and teachers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Guru Purnima 2023 history, significance: Know why this day is dedicated to teachers and spiritual gurus
File photo

Guru Purnima is one of the auspicious Hindu festivals which is observed to thank teachers for their support, patience, and teachings. Guru Purnima 2023 will be celebrated today (July 3) in the country. According to the Hindu calendar, this day falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashada. The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima and is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. 

Guru Purnima 2023 History and Significance

The story behind the importance and celebration of Guru Purnima is very interesting. More than 2,500 years ago, Buddha achieved enlightenment under the Bodhi tree and went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. There, he gave a sermon on a full moon day, which is today celebrated as Guru Purnima.

The sermon was delivered to five of Buddha’s colleagues, who later became his followers and helped him spread the word about saving humanity and kindness across the world. Guru Purnima is also associated with the birth anniversary of author Veda Vyasa, who wrote the Mahabharata.

This holiday is celebrated across the world by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Guru Purnima is primarily celebrated in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

Guru Purnima 2023​ Puja Tithi: 

As per Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi began on 2 July. Guru Purnima will be observed today(3 July). The timings started at 8:20 pm on Sunday, 2 July, and it will continue till July 3, at 5:08 pm.  

