Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: All you need you to know about the 10th Guru of Sikhism

Today, the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of Sikhism, the great warrior, poet and spiritual leader, is being celebrated. The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, is celebrated every year on the seventh day of the bright fortnight of the month of Pausha according to the Nanakshahi calendar.

People of the Sikh community celebrate the birthday of their 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh with great enthusiasm and devotion. This festival is celebrated every year as Prakash Parv. To pay true reverence to their Guru and to have a glimpse of his life, ferries are taken out from place to place before the birth anniversary. Gurudwaras are specially decorated. Langar is served throughout the day.

It was Guru Gobind Singh who founded the Khalsa Panth. This incident has been considered a very important event in the history of the Sikh community. Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru, was a brave warrior and a spiritual legend. Bhajans, Kirtans, Ardaas and Langar are organized on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. On this day, many programs related to the sacrifice of the Guru and his life are shown at different places. On the occasion of Prakash Parv, know some special things related to the life of Guru Gobind Singh…

Important things related to Guru Gobind Singh Ji

1. According to the English calendar, Guru Gobind Singh was born on 22 December 1666. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated only on his birthday.

2. Guru Gobind Singh died on 07 October 1708. He was martyred in the war with the Mughals. Takht Shri Hazur Sahib has been built at the place of his martyrdom, which is currently in Nanded, Maharashtra.

3. Guru Gobind Singh had three wives. His first marriage took place at the age of 10 on 21 June 1677 with Mata Jeeto in Basantgarh. He had three sons. Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

4. After this, at the age of 17, Guru Gobind Singh's second marriage took place with Mata Sundari on 04 April 1684 in Anandpur. He had a son Ajit Singh from him.

5. In Anandpur itself, at the age of 33, Guru Gobind Singh did his third marriage on 15 April 1700. He was married to Mata Sahib Devan. They did not have any child. He has made an effective contribution to Sikhism.

6. Guru Gobind Singh had established Khalsa Panth on Baisakhi. He had made five kakar hair, bracelet, saber, comb and briefs mandatory for Sikhs.

7. It was Guru Gobind Singh who gave the Khalsa speech “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fatah”. Guru Gobind Singh ji abolished the Guru tradition after himself in Sikhs and declared Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru.

8. Guru Gobind Singh ji sacrificed his entire family for the protection of religion. His four sons Baba Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh, Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh were sacrificed for the protection of religion.