Govardhan Puja 2023 date and time: Know all about Govardhan puja's shubh muhurat and vidhi

Govardhan Puja falls during the Pratipada tithi of Kartik month.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated following Diwali all over the country. In the month of Kartik, Govardhan Puja is observed on Pratipada Tithi. Govardhan Puja falls on November 14 this year. This day, which is commemorated as the day that Lord Krishna vanquished God Indra, is also known as Annakut Puja.

Govardhan Puja is a part of the 5 days Diwali celebrations. Govardhan Puja has immense importance in Indian culture. Govardhan mountain and livestock are worshipped on this festival.

On this day, figure of Lord Govardhan is made out of cow dung in the courtyard of your house with cow dung. Light a candle in front of Lord Govardhan and present the gods with flowers, rice, and roli. Present the Lord with milk, paan, saffron, and seasonal fruits afterward. Make a seven-time round of the Godhead with your family. It is said that one can achieve salvation by worshipping Lord Govardhan through the law.

According to the Panchang, the puja time will begin at 6:43 am and end at 8:52 am on November 14. The Shubh Muhurat will last for 2 hours and 9 minutes. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will begin from 2:56 pm on November 13 and end at 2:36 pm on November 14.

Wheat, rice, Panchamrit (made with curd, milk, honey, sugar, nuts, and tulsi leaves), Annakutta sabzi (made with many vegetables), and curry (made with gramme flour and leafy vegetables) are the ingredients of the puja samagri for Govardhan Puja. Lord Krishna receives the panchamrit, sabzi, and curry. Furthermore, the Panchamrit is offered to God and then distributed to devotees.