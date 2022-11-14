Google Doodle today: Google celebrates winner of Doodle4Google contest; know all about the competition

Google Doodle on November 14 (Photo - Google Screenshot)

The Google Doodle today, on November 14, is a vibrant and whimsical illustration that is celebrating the winner of the Doodle4Google contest conducted across the globe. this year, the winner of the Doodle for Google contest is Sophie Araque-Liu.

The Google Doodle on the Google homepage shows an illustration of a human being hand in hand with a robot, with photos of the environment and earth in the background. Meanwhile, the winning illustration by Sophie is titled ‘Not alone’ and is very impactful.

Sophie, who belongs to Florida, United States, illustrated a Google Doodle titled ‘Not alone’ which showed an emotional illustration of two people hugging in the doodle, being very impactful of the troubling times, keeping in mind the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Describing her illustration, Sophie said, “I care for myself by accepting others' care for me. Often I struggle to shoulder a burden on my own and forget that I have so many people, like my mom, who care about me and want to help me. Opening up and letting others support me not only relieves my stress—it lets me tackle things I could never do on my own.”

Sophie, who won in the global Doodle 4 Google competition in the 10-12 years age group, has a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award for her school.

