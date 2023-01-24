Ganesh Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greeting and quotes to share with your friends and family

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

Ganesh Jayanti 2023

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. It is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, Magh Vinayak Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi. This year Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on 25 January 2023. According to South Indian belief, Lord Ganesha was born on this day. On this day Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati is worshipped.

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, all the wishes of those who fast and worship are fulfilled. One who worships Ganesha with love on this day gets auspicious results for the whole year.

On this special day of Ganesh Jayanti, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with each other.