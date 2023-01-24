Ganesh Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes, greeting and quotes to share with your friends and family

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month. It is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, Magh Vinayak Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi. This year Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on 25 January 2023. According to South Indian belief, Lord Ganesha was born on this day. On this day Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati is worshipped.
On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, all the wishes of those who fast and worship are fulfilled. One who worships Ganesha with love on this day gets auspicious results for the whole year.
On this special day of Ganesh Jayanti, you can share wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes with each other.
- May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
- Always pray for sharp ears like Ganesha to hear everything clear. Warm wishes on Ganesh Jayanti
- I pray that Ganesha bestows you with happiness, wisdom, good health and prosperity!
- May Lord Ganesha always remove obstacles from your life. Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
- May Lord Ganesha bestow you power, destroy your sorrow and enhance happiness in your life.
- Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Jayanti to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you
- Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Jayanti.
- May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.
- Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah!
- Modak for energy and taste, Boondi Laddoo to drown your sorrows, and Peda to relish worldly offerings. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
- Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!
- May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Jayanti!
- I wish u Happy Ganesh Jayanti and I pray to God for your prosperous life.