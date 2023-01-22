Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Is Ganesh Jayanti on January 24 or 25? Check tithi, shubh muhurat

Representational image

Shiv Parvati Nandan Ganesh ji was born on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month. Because of this, Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated every year on Magh Shukla Chaturthi or Magh Vinayak Chaturthi. It is said that, on Ganesh Jayanti, all the wishes of those who fast and worship are fulfilled and get auspicious results for the whole year.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Date

According to Panchang or Hindu calendar, Magh Shukla Chaturthi Tithi is from 03:22 PM on January 24 to 12:34 PM on January 25. Now at the time of sunrise, Chaturthi Tithi is on January 25. Because of this, Ganesh Jayanti will be celebrated on 25 January.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Yoga

This year, on the day of Ganesh Jayanti, Raj Panchak has been started. In Raj Panchak, wealth, property, and success are achieved by doing government works. Raj Panchak is the time to give auspicious results. The Panchak which starts on Monday is called Raj Panchak.

Ravi Yoga is formed on the occasion of Ganesh Jayanti. Ravi Yoga removes evil and bestows auspiciousness. On this day there is Ravi Yoga from 07:13 am to 08:05 pm. Ganesh Jayanti will be worshipped in Ravi Yoga and Parigha Yoga.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Shubh muhurat

The auspicious time to worship Ganpati Bappa on Ganesh Jayanti is from 11:29 am to 12:34 pm. Vinayaka Chaturthi is always worshipped during the day because the sighting of the moon is prohibited during this fast.