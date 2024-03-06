DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Kritika Khurana wins in influencer category

Kritika Khurana aka That Boho Girl, a popular content creator, has been awarded the Innovative Digital Creator Award at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024.

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Kritika Khurana, known in the social media circles, as That Boho Girl, has won at the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the influencer category. Kritika has been awarded the Innovative Digital Creator Award for her pioneering and clutter-breaking word as a content creator.

The Delhi-based influencer completed her schooling from St Lawrence Convent before moving to the United Kingdom for higher studies. She completed her graduation in fashion and design from JD Institute of London.

Kritika began her journey as a creator on Instagram in 2015 when she began putting ‘Outfit of the Day’ or #OOTD posts on her account. Her account - @thatbohogirl – began gaining popularity and Kritika amassed followers over time. Her posts on fashion and lifestyle gave way to vlogs on YouTube over time and the creator soon became one of the most sought-after influencers in the country. Kritika’s content has earned her over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 8.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Kritika also has her own clothing store called The Hype, which she established in 2014. The 30-year-old has also collaborated with several top brands including L'Oreal, Myntra, Knorr, Pure Sense, and a lot more. Earlier, she has been feted by several top international publications like Forbes and Cosmpolitan.