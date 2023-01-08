Search icon
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of drinking cinnamon water

List of 5 amazing health benefits of Cinnamon water.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Cinnamon is a spice that has been used for centuries in cooking and as a natural medicinal remedy. It is made from the bark of trees belonging to the Cinnamomum family and is native to countries such as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and India. Cinnamon has a sweet and warm flavor, which makes it a popular ingredient in a variety of dishes, such as baked goods, curries, and teas. It is also known for its potential health benefits, including its ability to lower blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function.

One way to incorporate more cinnamon into your diet is by drinking cinnamon water. This is simply water infused with cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon. It is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Here are some potential benefits of drinking cinnamon water:

Lowers blood sugar levels: Cinnamon has been shown to have a regulatory effect on blood sugar levels. It can help to lower glucose levels in the blood, which is beneficial for people with diabetes or at risk of developing the condition. Cinnamon water may also help to improve insulin sensitivity, which can lead to better blood sugar control.

Reduces inflammation: Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties, which means it can help to reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is a natural response to injury or infection, but chronic inflammation can lead to a range of health problems, such as heart disease, cancer, and arthritis.

Improves brain function: Cinnamon has been found to improve brain function in several ways. It can enhance cognitive function, memory, and attention. Cinnamon water may also help to reduce the risk of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Boosts immune system: Cinnamon has been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties, which may help to boost the immune system. By strengthening the immune system, cinnamon water may help to reduce the risk of infections and illness.

Aids in weight loss: Cinnamon has been found to have a positive effect on weight loss. It may help to reduce body fat, lower cholesterol levels, and improve metabolic health. Drinking cinnamon water may also help to reduce appetite, which can be beneficial for people trying to lose weight.

