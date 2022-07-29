Diabetes Diet: 5 food items to help control blood sugar level

File Photo

Every food item that you eat throughout the day has an impact on your body. The rise in blood sugar levels leads your pancreas to release insulin as a controlling measure. According to research, a diet rich in protein and healthy fat can help to boost insulin levels in those suffering from diabetes.

Protein breakdown is an important part of the digestion process. This is because the proteins that you eat are broken down into amino acids that trigger pancreatic cells to release more insulin. Certain research studies have confirmed that plant-based proteins are more beneficial to increase the natural insulin levels.

If you want to benefit from the plant-based proteins, you should include lentils, peas, nuts, beans and tofu in your daily diet.

Let us tell you about certain food items that can promote the production of insulin and control diabetes. These food items are considered to work as natural insulin for the body.

1. Okra

Okra is one food item that is packed with dietary fibre which helps to stabilise blood sugar levels. It boosts insulin production and increases its secretion too.

Okra seeds include alpha-glucosidase inhibitors which prevent starch from turning into glucose.

One way to get the benefits of Okra for diabetes control is to soak okra beaks in water overnight and consume the water the following day.

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a food item that makes cells sensitive to insulin. It works almost like the insulin produced by our pancreas. The best way to consume cinnamon in your daily diet is to add it to your tea.

3. Karela

While Karela is popularly known as a bitter food item, it is a great for diabetic patients. Karela can stimulate the pancreas as it contains elements that can control your blood sugar levels. You can add fresh karela juice to amla juice to get maximum benefits.

4. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are widely used in weight management. The seed contains trigonelline, which helps to lower blood sugar levels.

You can get the benefits of fenugreek seeds in many ways. You can soak the seeds in water overnight and drink the water in the morning. You can also add them to your veggies.

5. Curcumin

Curcumin is a bright yellow chemical produced by plants belonging to the Curcuma longa species. It is one compound in turmeric.

According to research, turmeric acts directly on pancreatic beta cells and helps to increase insulin.