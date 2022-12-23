Christmas 2022: Here are 10 WhatsApp wishes to share with loved ones

Christmas 2022: WhatsApp wishes | Photo: Pixabay

Another year is nearing its end and we are all ready to close it with a big Christmas bash. Christmas is just two days away. The mary in the environment is spreading fast. All the Christmas trees are lit up and the happy vibes are all around us. During the festive season, we all long to be around our loved ones and family.

For those who are not able to catch up, here are some WhatsApp messages to send to your friends and family.

Christmas 2022: WhatsApp wishes

This Christmas, you’re the best gift I could ask for.

Wishing your holiday season be filled with sparkles of joy and love. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills, small.

Merry Christmas! May this festive Christmas season bring you all the success in life.

May your Christmas be graced with peace, joy, and blessings. Merry Christmas to you!

Stay safe and stay blessed this holiday season. May all your wishes be granted! Merry Christmas to all.

Merry Christmas! May your days ahead be as vibrant as this festive season. May you shine as bright as the Christmas lights because you deserve it all. Have a great year and a wonderful life ahead!

The best thing about Christmas is that it gives me so much time to spend with you guys. Wishing you all the best things in this world this Christmas!

I hope this Christmas season will take you closer to all that you desire. Wishing you and your family good health, never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!