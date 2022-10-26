Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Chitragupta Puja 2022 TODAY: Shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi, mantras to recite

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta is not only a close associate of Lord Yama but also keeps detailed track of every human being's karma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

Chitragupta Puja 2022 TODAY: Shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi, mantras to recite
File Photo

Chitragupta Puja is held on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The day holds an important place in the Kayastha community. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta is not only a close associate of Lord Yama but is also responsible for keeping detailed track of every human's doing (karma). He has an account of who does what and then serves justice upon the person's death. If Yama is the god of death then Chitragupta decides who goes to hell and heaven.

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, is observed on the second day of the Shukla paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Kartik. This year Chitragupta Puja will be held on October 26.

READ | Gujarati New Year 2022: Vikram Samvat 2079 date and how is Bestu Varas celebrated?

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

The Shukla Paksha Dwitiya is set to begin on October 26, 2022, at 2:42 pm. The Puja Tithi and Muhurat begin from 1:18 pm to 3:33 pm respectively and will end at 12:45 pm on October 27, 2022. 

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi 

During the puja, several stationery items such as paper, pen, ink, honey, betel nut, matches, mustard, ginger, jaggery, sugar, sandalwood, and frankincense are used. As part of the ritual, in every Kayastha household, all the members of the family write, including children write down their earnings and expenditure on a piece of paper. The detailed balance sheet of the earnings is offered before Lord Chitragupta to give him an account of how much money is needed to run the year smoothly.

READ | World's dirtiest man Amou Haji dies, Maharashtra man gets the title

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Mantras to recite 

चित्र इद राजा राजका इदन्यके यके सरस्वतीमनु।
पर्जन्य इव ततनद धि वर्ष्ट्या सहस्रमयुता ददत

This puja is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
5 health benefits of a good night's sleep
Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.