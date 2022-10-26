Chitragupta Puja 2022 TODAY: Shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi, mantras to recite

File Photo

Chitragupta Puja is held on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The day holds an important place in the Kayastha community. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Chitragupta is not only a close associate of Lord Yama but is also responsible for keeping detailed track of every human's doing (karma). He has an account of who does what and then serves justice upon the person's death. If Yama is the god of death then Chitragupta decides who goes to hell and heaven.

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, is observed on the second day of the Shukla paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Kartik. This year Chitragupta Puja will be held on October 26.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Shukla Paksha Dwitiya is set to begin on October 26, 2022, at 2:42 pm. The Puja Tithi and Muhurat begin from 1:18 pm to 3:33 pm respectively and will end at 12:45 pm on October 27, 2022.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi

During the puja, several stationery items such as paper, pen, ink, honey, betel nut, matches, mustard, ginger, jaggery, sugar, sandalwood, and frankincense are used. As part of the ritual, in every Kayastha household, all the members of the family write, including children write down their earnings and expenditure on a piece of paper. The detailed balance sheet of the earnings is offered before Lord Chitragupta to give him an account of how much money is needed to run the year smoothly.

Chitragupta Puja 2022: Mantras to recite

चित्र इद राजा राजका इदन्यके यके सरस्वतीमनु।

पर्जन्य इव ततनद धि वर्ष्ट्या सहस्रमयुता ददत

This puja is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal