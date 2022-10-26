Gujarati New Year 2022: Vikram Samvat 2079 date and how is Bestu Varas celebrated?

File Photo

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is celebrated one day after Diwali. It falls on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month. It is also called Varsha-Pratipada or Padwa. In 2022, due to the Solar Eclipse on October 25, Vikram Samvat 2079, or Gujarati New Year 2022 will begin today - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The festival is celebrated with pomp and fervour in Gujarat.

Gujarati New Year 2022 or Bestu Varas Date

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas will be celebrated on October 26, 2022. There is no specific time to perform the puja but since Govardhan Puja is on the same day, people follow its timings.

Gujarati New Year 2022 or Bestu Varas: How is it celebrated?

Businessmen and traders begin their new account books and close the old ones. It is called Chopda in Gujarati culture.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in Chopda Puja and Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of learning, is also worshipped during the day

'Shubh' and 'Labh' are written on the new account books which means 'auspicious' and 'benefit', respectively.

A swastika is also made.

After praying for a prosperous year ahead, devotees take part in the celebrations.

Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas coincides with Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Significance

Once upon a time, Lord Indra became angry when Shri Krishna asked the people of Braj to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. After this, in his anger, Indra made such torrential rains that the life of the people of Braj became dangerous. Then Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger to protect the Brajwasis and the animals.

He took refuge under this mountain for seven days. This is the reason that during Govardhan Puja people carve this mountain with cow dung and circumambulate it seven times.