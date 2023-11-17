Chhath Puja 2023 Day 1: When is Nahay Khay? Rituals, shubh muhurat, significance

Nahaye Khaye will be celebrated on the first day of Chhath Puja. For this year, Nahaye Khaye falls on November 17.

Chhath Puja, a much-anticipated festival celebrated across several states in India and parts of Nepal, holds immense significance as devotees come together to honor the Sun God. Lasting four days, this revered festival commences with Nahaye Khaye, marking the start of the festive rituals.

Nahaye Khaye falls on November 17 this year, initiating the auspicious proceedings of Chhath Puja. According to the Drik Panchang, the sunrise on this day is at 6:45 AM, while the sunset begins at 17:47 PM.

Devotees commence the day by rising early and making their way to the sacred Ganga River for a purifying bath at dawn. This ritual symbolizes cleansing and sanctification, preparing both mind and body for the upcoming festivities. After the bath, homes are meticulously cleaned and ready for the celebrations.

The day is observed with fasting, where adherents abstain from regular meals, consuming only one meal throughout the day. Upon returning from the Ganges, water collected from the river is used to cook this solitary meal. This food is prepared with the utmost care to prevent contamination. Initially partaken by the fasting individual, it's then shared among family members, signifying unity and togetherness.

Nahaye Khaye signifies the beginning of the festival's preparations, emphasizing the importance of purification and spiritual readiness. It sets the tone for subsequent rituals like Lohanda, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya, each carrying its own unique significance and practices in the Chhath Puja proceedings.

Chhath Puja is deeply rooted in expressing gratitude to the Sun God for blessings of prosperity, longevity, and wealth. The devout offerings and prayers during this festival are expressions of gratitude for the abundance bestowed upon devotees.

As devotees immerse themselves in the spiritual essence of Chhath Puja, Nahaye Khaye acts as the inaugural chapter, symbolizing purification, devotion, and the beginning of an enriching and sacred celebration of faith and gratitude toward the Sun God.