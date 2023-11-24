Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

Check out the beautiful claw clips under Rs 200 on Amazon

Experience restful sleep with premium wedge pillows on Amazon

Transform your sofa with stylish and protective covers on Amazon

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, Mukesh Ambani’s first employee at retail brand, his salary is…

Check out the beautiful claw clips under Rs 200 on Amazon

Experience restful sleep with premium wedge pillows on Amazon

Lifestyle

Check out the beautiful claw clips under Rs 200 on Amazon

Explore the amazing selection of claw clips at a very affordable price only on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Claw clips are seriously a game-changer when it comes to hairstyling. They're so convenient and easy to use,  they can hold up your hair in a stylish and secure way and they come in so many cute designs and colours. It's no wonder they're such a popular choice for women and girls. They're perfect for any occasion, whether it's a casual day out or a special event. They're gentle on your hair, so you don't have to worry about any damage. 

APPSAMBR- Big Hair Claw Clips At Rs 187

  • These large hair claw clips for women with thick hair are crafted using high-quality plastic acrylic and a sturdy metal spring and they come in a variety of unique, natural, and fun colours with a matte finish, perfect for women and girls
  • The non-slip large matte soft claw design of these clips ensures a strong and secure hold for your stylish hair, without causing any damage or discomfort
  • With their trendy banana 90s design, these hair clips will elevate your fashion game whether you're at home, school, or the office. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Bakefy 6 Frosted Transparent Claws Elegant Butterfly Hairpins At Rs 195

  • These hair claw clips are versatile and suitable for all hair types, whether your hair is curly or straight, thin or thick, long or short and they are perfect for daily use and can be worn for various occasions
  • The hair claw clips have 8 teeth that provide a secure grip, ensuring they stay in place without slipping off
  • The smooth claw design is gentle on your hair, preventing any pulling or scratching of the scalp.
  • Made with acetic acid resin and metal, these small hair claw clips are of premium quality. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Flower Hair Claw Clips Plumeria Hair Clips At Rs 195

  • These are light and easy to use
  • The material is durable and won't break or fade. Plus, the unique design and grip will keep your hair in place
  • Just remember to keep them away from children.

Buy Now on Amazon


ANNACREATIONS Korean Fashionable Fancy Stylish Large Pearl Hair Claw Clips At Rs 199

  • These classic pearl barrettes are made with pearls, acrylic resin, and alloy, making them comfortable, lightweight, and durable
  • They won't damage your hair and they look beautiful too, the claw shape design allows for easy styling without slipping or pressure on your hair and scalp
  • They also make perfect gifts for your loved ones.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

