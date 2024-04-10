Twitter
Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Brahmacharini

Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Today, April 10 is the second day of the Chaitra Navatri, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, one of Durga Maa's nine avatars. Maa Brahmacharini is seen as a representation of knowledge and wisdom.

Goddess Brahmacharini is shown holding a japmala and wearing a white saree in numerous images of her. She is frequently depicted clutching a Kamandal in one hand and a mala in the other.

Jasmine is Maa Brahmacharini's favourite flower, thus as Navratri festival worshippers start to celebrate Day 2, they should offer Jasmine flowers to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini.

Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati and a devoted female student whose only desire was to marry Lord Shiva. 

This form of Maa Durga is known as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Maa Brahmacharini is a symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. White colour is associated with this goddess.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Date, timing and shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri Day 2 falls on April 10. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 5:32 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise will take place at 6:51 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat will last from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm. Lastly, the Ravi Yoga is from 3:05 am on April 11 and ends at 6:00 am on April 11.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja Vidhi

To perform the puja of Maa Brahmacharini, devotees should wake up early and take a bath. They should then take all the puja samagri, including flowers, roli, chandan, among other things and offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

After this, devotees can chant mantras to worship the devi. The puja vidhi can be concluded with a special Aarti of Maa Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Mantras

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||

